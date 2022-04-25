Lebanon buries dead in migrant boat sinking that killed 7 FADIL TAWIL, Associated Press April 25, 2022 Updated: April 25, 2022 8:21 a.m.
A man cries as he carries the body of a young girl during the funeral procession for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore, in Tripoli, north Lebanon, Monday, April 25, 2022.
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Funerals were held across northern Lebanon on Monday for seven people killed when a boat packed with migrants sunk over the weekend as the Lebanese navy tried to force it back to shore.
The small vessel was carrying nearly 60 people — many times its capacity — when the disaster struck on Saturday night. The tragedy was the latest in a growing trend involving mostly Lebanese and Syrians trying to travel to Europe from Lebanon in search of better lives.