Lebanese lawmaker demands trapped bank savings KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press Oct. 5, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 8:38 a.m.
1 of9 Beirut legislator Cynthia Zarazir speaks on the phone as she walks inside a Byblos Bank branch near the capital Beirut, demanding $8,500 from her savings to cover expenses for a surgery, in Antelias, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Cash-strapped Lebanon in recent weeks has witnessed a surge in depositors storming bank branches to forcefully withdraw their locked savings, as the country's economy continues to spiral. On Tuesday, depositors stormed at least four banks, two of which were armed. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese parliamentarian on Wednesday entered a bank branch near Beirut, demanding some of her trapped savings to cover medical expenses.
Cash-strapped Lebanon in recent weeks has witnessed a surge in depositors storming bank branches to forcefully withdraw their locked savings as the country's economy continues to spiral. On Tuesday, depositors stormed at least four banks, two of which were armed.
