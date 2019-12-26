Learn more about wintering birds in Wilton

More than 25 varieties of backyard birds can be seen here in winter, and many people derive great satisfaction in feeding these avian friends during the harsh winter months.

Not least among them was Henry David Thoreau who, in his classic reflection Walden, writes of tossing half a bushel of unripe corn just outside his cabin and watching the various animals that were attracted, including blue jays and black-capped chickadees.

At the Birds of Winter in Connecticut workshop at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., museum educator Katherine Karlik will talk with children about identifying local birds that might visit a home feeder.

The workshop project is making a birdfeeder using a grapevine ball filled with a mixture of suet, cornmeal and birdseed. Children will help make their own snack.

The program is suggested for ages 6 to 12. The cost for members is $10 per child, for non-members it is $15 per child. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.