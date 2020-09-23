Learn about Wilton’s newest trail on guided hike

WILTON — There will be guided walks along Wilton’s newest trail — the Nick Parisot Memorial Trail on Tito Lane. They will be presented by Woodcock Nature Center and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust.

The walks will take place “drizzle or shine” on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Each walk is limited to 12 people, and an additional hike may be added if there is enough interest during the afternoon of Oct. 24.

The trail travels through existing open spaces in north Wilton and serves as a memorial to Nick Parisot, a young boy who was killed while riding along a trail through the woods 12 years ago. The project was spearheaded by his family.

“We wanted it to be about trails, open spaces and connections to public space,” Nick’s mother, Kate Throckmorton said last year when the trail was complete.

Wilton has many trails and open spaces, “but if you want to go for an hour’s walk, you’d be hard-pressed to do so,” she said. “We wanted a trail that connects open spaces.”

The family and the land trust focused on Tito Lane because it is near the cairn Nick’s father, Rick Parisot, built in his memory.

“Where the kiosk is and the heart of the trail, that was our family’s ‘backyard,’” Throckmorton said. “We are happy to have people enjoy it.”

The trail goes from the Tito Lane kiosk through land trust property to Slaughter Field. It parallels Piper’s Hill to the Town Forest, then to Boulder Brook Road, crosses Millstone Road to Bristol Place. It will eventually hook up with the Norwalk River Valley Trail at Mountain Road.

The guided walk will be led by nature center staff naturalists and will highlight the diverse wildlife, native plants, invasive plants and Wilton’s natural beauty. Throughout the tour, walkes will learn about forest, meadow and riparian ecosystems as wel as the town’s land-use history.

The walks step off from the trailhead at 77 Tito Lane. Participants may park along the edge of the road beside the meadow.

Participants should wear closed-toe walking shoes, and bring water, although there are not restrooms. Cameras and binoculars will enhance the experience.

Masks and physical distancing are required. Anyone not cooperating with this practice can be asked to leave, a press release said. Registration is required at woodcocknaturecenter.org. Questions may be directed to educator Sam Nunes at snunes@woodcocknaturecenter.org.

