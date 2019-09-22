Leading Democrats gather for funeral of SC's Emily Clyburn

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn pauses at the casket of his wife, Emily, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in West Columbia, S.C. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn pauses at the casket of his wife, Emily, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in West Columbia, S.C. Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Photo: Meg Kinnard, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Leading Democrats gather for funeral of SC's Emily Clyburn 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leading congressional Democrats and some of the party's presidential contenders are gathering for the funeral of Emily Clyburn, wife of House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Georgia Congressman John Lewis are among the House members attending services in West Columbia on Sunday for Emily Clyburn, who died last week at age 80.

The Clyburns met as students at South Carolina State University and had been married for nearly six decades. Emily Clyburn is remembered for her support of education and philanthropy, raising millions of dollars to help students attend the alma mater she and her husband shared.

Sens. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are also attending Sunday's service. Former Vice President Joe Biden planned to attend another service Monday in Charleston.