'He was Southend': Tributes paid to slain British lawmaker MAYUKO ONO and PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 4:35 p.m.
1 of29 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer, second from left, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer, second from right, carry flowers as they arrive at the scene where a member of Parliament was stabbed Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 A forensic officer arrives to enter the Belfairs Methodist Church where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 A balloon and floral tributes are placed on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 A woman places a floral tribute on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 Flowers are placed as a tribute in Parliament Square following Friday's death of member of Parliament David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in London, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Leaders from across the political spectrum came together Saturday to pay tribute to a long-serving British lawmaker who was stabbed to death in what police have described as a terrorist incident. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 A police officer stands near floral tributes placed near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in England, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 People gather by a floral tribute on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Police officers block a road near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, where British Conservative lawmaker David Amess died after being stabbed at a constituency surgery, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 People attend a vigil to murdered British Conservative lawmaker David Amess in St Peters Catholic Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess died after being stabbed earlier Friday during a meeting with constituents at another nearby church in eastern England. Police gave no immediate details on the motive for the killing of 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker Amess and did not identify the suspect, who was being held on suspicion of murder. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 A woman places a floral tribute on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 A man leaves flowers on the road leading to the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack, which united Britain's fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 A note is seen on a floral tribute near the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 A floral tribute lies by the cordoned off area where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 A forensic police van is parked at the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, at the Belfairs Methodist Church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 A floral tribute lies by the cordoned off area where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 A note is seen by floral tributes near the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 A note is seen by a floral tribute near the site where a member of Parliament was killed on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. David Amess, a long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents at a church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, in what police said was a terrorist incident. A 25-year-old British man is in custody. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
LEIGH-ON-SEA, England (AP) — David Amess was a man of the people, a hard-working British lawmaker who had no grand political ambitions beyond serving those who had elected him for nigh-on 40 years.
His shocking death at the hands of a knife-wielding man at a church where he was meeting voters has reopened questions about the security needs of Britain's members of Parliament as they go about their daily work.
Written By
MAYUKO ONO and PAN PYLAS