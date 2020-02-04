Lawyers offer business advice at Wilton workshop

Attorney Ed Kelleher, a partner with MixLaw, LLC, is co-presenting a small business workshop in Wilton called "What Legal Business Issues Would You Like to Ask a Lawyer."

WILTON — If you want to start a company, what steps should you take to legally form your business?

The public is invited to discuss that issue and others at the workshop called “What Legal Business Issues Would You Like to Ask a Lawyer,” being held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at Wilton Library.

The workshop will be run by two area attorneys, Ed Kelleher, a partner with MixLaw, LLC, and Ron Bellenot, a partner with Bellenot and Boufford, LLC. It is an open forum where attendees are encouraged to ask questions.

“We’ll discuss things business owners need to know in order to protect themselves and their property,” said Kelleher. “There are issues people going into business together should face from the outset,” he said.

A key issue prospective business owners need to address is how their company should be structured. There are a number of options depending on the nature of the business. The attorneys will discuss the advantages and disadvantages to structuring a business as a corporation, partnership, limited liability company, or sole proprietorship.

They will discuss whether workers should be designated as employees or independent contractors and the differences between them. They will also discuss insurance and worker’s compensation situations and how employee status can affect business operations.

“We will also field general questions about contracts, as well as home improvement contractors and the specific rules that apply to them,” Kelleher said.

The attorneys will offer advice on how the structure of a business can protect its owners. “We’ll discuss how the ‘corporate veil’ can protect someone personally from claims,” Bellenot said. “We’ll also discuss the risks and pitfalls when entering into contracts,” he added.

This small-business workshop is co-sponsored by Fairfield County SCORE, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

SCORE is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals start a new business or grow their existing business.

There is no charge for this workshop, but reservations are required. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 with any questions. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.