Lawyers give EU agency notice over Greece migrant pushbacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Human rights lawyers have called on Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea and formally accused the agency of violating the rights of migrants to seek asylum, as well as other breaches of EU and international law.
The preliminary action filed by Front-Lex, a legal hub challenging EU migration policies, and Legal Center Lesvos, a non-profit organization providing legal assistance to migrants in Greece, was sent Monday to Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri. He has two months to respond before the groups take the case to the European Court of Justice.