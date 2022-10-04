Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2022 Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 5:50 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix, Nov. 18, 2020. Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, during a court hearing in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Kelli Ward, with her husband Mike at her side, concedes to Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. in the race for the Republican nomination to U.S. Senate, at her primary night party at a hotel in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Aug. 30, 2016. A federal judge, late Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has rejected an effort by Ward and her husband to block a subpoena of their phone records issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (David Kadlubowski/The Arizona Republic via AP, File) Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Dr. Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a press conference at the Maricopa County Elections Department as she reports the progress of the a post-election logic and accuracy test for the general election on Nov. 18, 2020, in Phoenix. A federal judge, late Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, has rejected an effort by Ward and her husband to block a subpoena of their phone records issued by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Ross D. Franklin Show More Show Less
5 of5
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix.
Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that Ward asserted her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when she complied with a subpoena from the House committee.