Lawyer: Whistleblower willing to take written questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for the whistleblower who raised alarms about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine says his client is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans.

Attorney Mark Zaid tweets that his team made the offer to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Zaid writes that the whistleblower would answer questions directly from Republican members "in writing, under oath & penalty of perjury." Ordinarily, questions would have to go through the committee's Democratic majority.

The offer comes as President Donald Trump has demanded the release of the whistleblower's identity since the person raised concerns about Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. It's the catalyst for the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.

In that call, Trump pressed Zelenskiy to investigate Trump's political rivals.