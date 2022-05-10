Lawyer: Ex-Honduran president held like a 'prisoner of war' LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press May 10, 2022 Updated: May 10, 2022 1:55 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 In this courtroom sketch, Juan Orlando Hernández, center, speaks into a microphone while pleading not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges flanked by his lead defense attorney Raymond Colon, right, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York. The former Honduran president pleaded not guilty to charges that he received millions of dollars from 2004 to 2022 to support a drug trade that delivered hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the U.S. Elizabeth Williams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Demonstrators stand outside Manhattan federal court to protest former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who appeared in court on drug trafficking and weapons charges, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York. Elizabeth Williams Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Demonstrators gather outside Manhattan federal court to protest former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty to charges that he received millions of dollars from 2004 to 2022 to support a drug trade that delivered hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the U.S., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York. David R. Martin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Demonstrators stand outside Manhattan federal court to protest former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who pleaded not guilty to charges that he received millions of dollars from 2004 to 2022 to support a drug trade that delivered hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the U.S., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in New York. David R. Martin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is being held like a “prisoner of war” in a New York federal jail, his lawyer told a judge Tuesday.
Attorney Raymond Colon made the assertion as Hernandez pleaded not guilty to charges that he received millions of dollars from 2004 to 2022 to support a drug trade that delivered hundreds of thousands of kilos of drugs to the U.S.
Written By
LARRY NEUMEISTER