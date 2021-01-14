Lawyer, others arrested by Hong Kong national security unit ZEN SOO, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 6:40 a.m.
1 of6 District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, center, is escorted by police outside his office after police search in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Police officers stand guard outside office of District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, while police search in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Police officers stand guard outside office of District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, while police searching in Hong Kong, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Vincent Yu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, photo, lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, center, arrives at the Polytechnic University to meet the protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, center, arrives at the Polytechnic University to meet the protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, center, arrives at the Polytechnic University to meet the protesters in Hong Kong. Hong Kong national security police on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, arrested a lawyer and 10 others on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city, local media reported in the latest arrests in an ongoing crackdown on dissent. Wong, a member of the city's Democratic Party, is known for providing legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Thursday said they arrested 11 people on suspicion of assisting offenders who are believed to be the 12 Hong Kong activists detained at sea by mainland Chinese authorities while attempting to flee the city last year.
District councilor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung posted on his Facebook page early Thursday that national security officers had arrived at his home. He was later taken to his office, where police conducted a search.