Lawsuit wants money back for energy program in rural Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A coalition that includes the Alaska Federation of Natives and electric cooperatives sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday to force his administration to release money intended to help lower rural utility costs.
The Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund is among the pots of money that the Dunleavy administration says can be swept into a budget reserve. The state Constitution says money taken from the reserve, which lawmakers have relied on for years to help pay for government, is to be repaid.