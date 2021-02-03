Lawsuit says Foxconn cost governments hundreds of millions

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Worldwide electronics leader Foxconn Technology Group violated terms of its contract in Wisconsin, while local governments spend hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare for the project, a lawsuit filed by a real estate development company alleges.
Hintz Real Estate Development Co. claims that Foxconn is in breach of its contract by failing to construct a Generation 10.5 LCD manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin not far from the Illinois border, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday.