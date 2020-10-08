Lawsuit reinstated sex abuse lawsuit against Biddeford

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit by a man who says he was sexually abused by a Biddeford police officer in the 1980s.

A federal judge ruled that Lawrence Ouellette waited too long to file his lawsuit. But the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals said the basis of the lawsuit was a series of online posts from 2015 alleging that the police chief knew of another alleged abuse case involving the same officer.

Thus, some of the material for Ouellette's lawsuit wasn't known until the new information in 2015, the appeals court said.

The lawsuit targets the city of Biddeford and Police Chief Roger Beaupre. Three other men have filed suit against the city and police officers, alleging that they were sexually abused; two of the cases have been dismissed and one is pending, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The city contends there's no evidence that the defendants engaged in conduct that hindered, obstructed or covered up the allegations.