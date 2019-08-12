Lawsuit pauses Forest Service's logging project in Colorado

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has put a logging project in Colorado on hold as it deals with a lawsuit.

The Aspen Times reported Monday that the agency had authorized the plan to clear-cut about 2.5 square miles (6.6 square kilometers) in the Upper Fryingpan Valley, saying it would improve forest resiliency and increase the amount of young forest.

The logging near Basalt was planned to begin this summer.

A group of residents near the project area filed a lawsuit earlier this year, claiming logging would increase carbon emissions and harm tourism and recreation.

District ranger Curtis Keetch says the project will proceed after the litigation is resolved.

