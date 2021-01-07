Lawsuit over Omaha Police's use of force at protests settled

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit that accused Omaha police of using excessive force when they responded to last year's protests against police brutality and racial injustice has been settled.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska filed the lawsuit last fall challenging police tactics that included firing pepper balls at protesters and making mass arrests during the protests in May, June and July. The lawsuit focused on a particular protest last July when more than 100 people were detained and held for hours in crowded cells at a jail that was battling a COVID-19 outbreak.