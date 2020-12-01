Lawsuit: Student sickened by mold at South Carolina school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina family has filed a lawsuit alleging their student fell ill after an elementary school covered up the presence of mold in a building.

Tamara Broach, a guardian to an unnamed student, filed the lawsuit this week in Horry County court, The Sun News reported Tuesday. It named St. James Elementary in Myrtle Beach and Horry County Schools as defendants.

The lawsuit claimed that the district failed to remove mold from one of its buildings, causing a student to get sick. The family also contended that Horry County Schools failed to provide a safe environment for students by neglecting the mold issue “for years.”

The suit asks for an unspecified amount of money.

Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district could not comment on pending lawsuits.

The unnamed student was enrolled at the school from a period of two years until 2019 and suffered headaches, sore throats, mouth sores, fatigue, depression and general malaise, the suit alleged. The student eventually received medical treatment and blood work showed exposure to mold, the suit stated. Several other students were also sickened, the lawsuit said.

Horry County Schools later hired a company to remove the mold, though the toxin was found again after the first removal and the district had to get it removed a second time, The Sun News reported, citing the lawsuit.