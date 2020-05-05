Lawrence hospital furloughs staff amid coronavirus

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The hospital in Lawrence is furloughing more than 220 employees because it is struggling financially after temporarily halting elective surgeries and treatments amid the coronaivurs outbreak.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital said Monday in announcing the furloughs that it has experienced revenue declines of more than $1 million per week since the pandemic began, the Lawrence Journal-World reports.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Kansas rose by 4.3% on Monday, up 215 to 5,245 total, though the actual number is thought to be higher because of limited testing and because people can be infected without showing symptoms. Reported COVID-19-related deaths increased by two.

Meanwhile the Kansas Department of Corrections reported that a third inmate died in a coronavirus outbreak at the state prison in Lansing, near Kansas City. The prison is the state's hardest hit, with 380 inmates and 88 employees testing positive. Another seven staff and five inmates are infected at six other correctional facilities.

The coronavirus can cause severe illness or death, particularly for older people or people with existing medical conditions. But most infected people have mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within a few weeks