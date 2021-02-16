Lawmakers weigh bills aimed at prosecutors, IMPD control

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that would allow Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases local authorities decide they won’t pursue.
The endorsed proposal ensures Indiana prosecutors can’t create lists of crimes they won’t prosecute, said bill sponsor Sen. Mike Young. He pointed to such decisions made by prosecutors in Boston, Chicago and St. Louis to stop pressing charges in cases like trespassing, disorderly conduct or prostitution.