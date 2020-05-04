Lawmakers return for shortened session

Representatives take selfies as the Alabama House of Representatives restarts the session at the State House in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Wearing face masks and sitting far apart, Alabama lawmakers on Monday resumed a legislative session that is being shortened because of coronavirus.

Legislators had taken a nearly two month break during the COVID-19 outbreak but returned to Montgomery to pass state budgets and a few other bills before the regular session concludes on May 18.

“I know this is a sacrifice you are making,” House Speaker Mac McCutcheon told members, asking them to comply with procedures set up to minimize close contact among them.

Legislators wore masks covering their mouths and noses. Members of the 105-member House of Representatives spaced themselves out over two floors at the Alabama Statehouse in order to keep distance between members. House members were called to the voting floors 10 members at a time in order to avoid a crowd in the hallways.

However, many lawmakers did not attend Monday. Only 60 members of the 105-member House answered roll. Some suggested it was futile to pass budgets before the state had a better estimate of the impact of the virus on state revenue and expenditures.

“We have more questions than we have answers,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said.

Daniels said it would be better to pass budgets, which take effect Oct. 1, in a summer special session after seeing the impact on state tax collections. Public education in the state is funded by a mix of income and sales taxes that flow into the Education Trust Fund.

To prematurely make decisions "is fiscally irresponsible and just bad public policy.”

McCutcheon said he thought that public schools and colleges needed a funding decision to begin planning for next year.

The Senate was scheduled to convene in the early evening.

The regular legislative session is required by law to end on May 18.