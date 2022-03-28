Lawmakers hear calls to improve state psychiatric hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Five years after a patient abuse scandal, Connecticut's only maximum-security psychiatric hospital still needs significant improvements to its treatment programs, staff behaviors and oversight, members of a state task force told lawmakers Monday.
Members of the panel also told the Public Health Committee that Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown needs to be moved into an entirely new building because the current hospital is inadequately designed for psychiatric care and is in disrepair.