MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon allow people to get beer, wine and liquor delivered to their homes, under a bill approved Tuesday by state lawmakers.

The Alabama Senate on Tuesday voted 28-0 to accept House of Representatives changes to an alcohol delivery bill sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills. The bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey who will decide whether to sign it into law.