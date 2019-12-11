Lavielle joins forum on prescription drug prices

WILTON — State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143) will join Attorney General William Tong and other state legislators in a discussion of prescription drug prices on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m., at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road, Norwalk.

Also participating will be state Rep. Lucy Dathan, vice chairwoman of the legislature’s Insurance & Real Estate Committee; Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff; state Rep. Chris Perone, state Rep. Travis Simms, and state Rep. Terrie Wood who will address measures the state and Office of the Attorney General are taking to address the skyrocketing costs of generic prescription drugs.

During the event, Tong will discuss his office’s amended, expanded lawsuit against some of the nation's largest generic drug manufacturers. Dathan will give an overview of legislation the state has enacted to address the high costs of prescription drugs.

The state officials will also hear from representatives from the Fairfield County Medical Association, CT Insulin 4 All, Connecticut Pharmacists Association, and the Norwalk Senior Center.