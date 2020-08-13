Latin Kings leader pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute

BOSTON (AP) — The leader of the Rhode Island Latin Kings has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and faces up to 20 years in prison, according to a release by United States Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling.

Eric Thomas, 46, acknowledged on Tuesday that in August 2019 he and others planned to purchase cocaine from the New Bedford Latin Kings to resell, according to Lelling.

A co-conspirator was captured on video attempting to purchase 186 grams of cocaine on Sept. 4, 2019, in a deal arranged by Thomas.

Thomas’ attorney did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel scheduled Thomas’ sentencing for December 8.