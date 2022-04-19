Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver? TALI ARBEL, AP Technology Writer April 19, 2022 Updated: April 19, 2022 8:34 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — When Mahlet Berhanemeskel gets back to her New York City home from her 90-minute commute, she doesn’t feel like cooking. So instead she orders food like BLTs, Cheez-Its and cookies from an app called Gorillas. It's affordable and takes 10 minutes.
“It's instant gratification,” she said.