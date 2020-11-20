Last-minute help needed for Wilton ‘Fixings in a Bag’ project

WILTON — A Thanksgiving project to provide for hungry families needs a little extra help to meet its goal.

Wilton resident Toni Boucher has been gathering paper bags with Thanksgiving side fixings to go with 500 turkeys being distributed to Bridgeport families by Harry Bell, president of the Color A Positive Thought Foundation.

Boucher reports she has 400 bags as of Friday for her “Fixings in a Bag” project, but needs 100 more to meet her goal.

She is asking interested residents to help by putting five Thanksgiving items in a large paper bag and bringing them to her home at 5 Wicks End Lane in Wilton.

The deadline to receive the items is Saturday, Nov. 21.

The five items Boucher is asking for in each paper bag are:

1. One Large bag/box of stuffing mix

2. One can of sweet potatoes or yams

3. One can of pumpkin pie filling (or canned pumpkin)

4. One can of cranberry sauce

5. One bag of marshmallows

“I know in my heart that there are so many good-hearted and generous people in our community that we surely could come up with a plan to make holiday meals complete for these families,” Boucher said.

For more information about the project, call 203-858-9950.

