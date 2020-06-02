Last call for Mutt Strut entries

WILTON — The Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) is holding “Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual,” a replacement for the Annual Mutt Strut Fundraiser, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Participants can showcase their dogs and pets, win prizes, and raise money to build more of the NRVT. Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual began on May 16 and runs to June 5.

Post favorite pictures of your dog or other pet, or share a short video clip of crazy dog tricks. The Top Dog/Cutest Pet/Best Video entries will win prizes for pets and their humans, including Cannondale Bikes, Joy Food fresh dog food, grooming, and other prizes in addition to the prestigious Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual trophies.

Visit muttstrut.nrvt-trail.com/ for entry directions and check the Mutt Strut & Friends Virtual Leaderboard daily to see the leading “mutts.”

Friends of the NRVT is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, dedicated to the creation of a 30-mile, multi-use, handicap accessible, soft surface trail running through the heart of Fairfield County, from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield, and Redding, terminating at Rogers Park in Danbury.