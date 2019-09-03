https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Last-Kmart-in-Connecticut-to-close-this-year-14409028.php
Last Kmart in Connecticut to close this year
Connecticut's last standing Kmart store will close by the end of the year, according to multiple reports.
The Watertown, Conn. locations is set to shutter December 2019, and WTNH reports that the liquidations sale will begin this month.
Kmart closed a location in Milford last year among a mass shuttering of 46 Kmart and Sears stores across the country. And before that in 2017, the Southury Kmart location closed among a nationwide shuttering of 28 Kmarts.
