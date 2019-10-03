Las Vegas not indicting misdemeanor domestic violence cases

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The city of Las Vegas has stopped charging people with misdemeanor domestic violence amid a state Supreme Court decision stating defendants were entitled to jury trials.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the city is prosecuting cases as simple battery which doesn’t carry the same conviction requirements including mandatory defendant counseling and enhancement to a felony charge for third offense.

Las Vegas Municipal Court handles about 5,000 misdemeanor domestic violence cases each year usually processed by judge trials.

Officials say the high court ruling came in September due to a 2015 state law barring those convicted of possessing a firearm.

The potential loss of a constitutional right made the crime a “serious offense.”

Some local and state officials say municipal courts cannot handle hundreds of jury trials each month.

