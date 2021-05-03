Las Vegas convention center to host drive-thru vaccinations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Health officials in Las Vegas say they hope to administer more than 1,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine a day to area residents once a big drive-thru COVID-19 shot clinic opens Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Southern Nevada Health District said Monday the goal is for 60% of the eligible population — or about 1.1 million people 16 and older — to receive at least one shot of vaccine.

On Monday, the percentage was 47%.

The 60% mark was set by the Clark County Commission for fully reopening casinos and businesses without social distancing rules.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, has set a June 1 date for lifting coronavirus mitigation restrictions statewide and leaving decision-making to local authorities, except a mask mandate.

“We are committed to increasing access and providing as many opportunities for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as possible,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief health officer for the health district in Clark County. “It is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

The convention center shot clinic will deliver first and second doses Tuesdays through Saturdays, with appointments available at the health district website.

The district on Wednesday will close the downtown Cashman Center mass vaccination site operated in cooperation with the Nevada National Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and volunteers. It opened in late January and in mid-April administered more than 7,500 shots per day. Daily volume has decreased in recent weeks.

Personnel will be redeployed to pop-up clinics handling smaller numbers of vaccinations around the area, officials said.

Another drive-through location opens May 11 at the shuttered Texas Station casino northwest of downtown.

At the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, a vaccine clinic for appointments and walk-ins continues this week but will switch after Friday to second-dose appointments only through June 2.

The health district noted that federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance now advises that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors in public unless they are in a crowd.

State health officials on Monday reported 801 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths since the last report on Friday. The Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 316,000 cases and 5,473 deaths since the pandemic began.

The 14-day test positivity rate, a measure of the number of people tested for coronavirus and found positive, remained unchanged at 5.7% in Nevada and the Las Vegas area. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or below to relax restrictions.