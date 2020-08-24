Large youth gatherings discovered week before school starts

Worries about an uptick in coronavirus infections erupt after two large gatherings of young people over the weekend are reported in Wilton.

WILTON — With just days to go before school reopens on Aug. 31, Wilton First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice has received complaints about two events at which large groups of young people, and some adults, gathered.

The first was a scavenger hunt that took place over the weekend. A photo showing about 40 girls, said to be Wilton High School seniors, was posted on Facebook, and ignited nearly 200 comments on Wilton 412.

The photo, which showed the girls crowded together and not wearing masks, drew fire from a number of people about their behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

The second complaint Vanderslice received was regarding a reported gathering of 20 to 30 school-aged children and some adults at Merwin Meadows after the park closed. She said she was bringing both events up at a meeting of the Emergency Operations Center Monday morning.

Vanderslice said she did not have all the details, but explained the town has a “municipal designee” with the authority to investigate the complaints. There is an enforcement mechanism that allows for fines to be issued, if appropriate.

Vanderslice said that if the reports of what happened were true, she considered the behavior “reckless.”

“It’s selfish as far as I’m concerned. We spend over $80 million on schools, were are spending $700,000 more under COVID. To have people put at risk others coming back to a safe environment is disturbing.”

She said “all members of this community, child or adult,” must be responsible for their behavior.

As of Monday morning, there had not been a discussion between the Board of Education and Health Director Barry Bogle.

According to a number of messages posted online, the scavenger hunt is a “legacy” event attended by some, but not all, students each year to kick off the new school year. Several students and alumni referred to it as a “select” group of girls.

According to one commenter, the photo was originally posted on her personal Facebook page, then reposted on the 412 site.

While many of the posts devolved into name-calling that was off the topic, others expressed concern over what could result from such a gathering. There are numerous media reports of COVID flare-ups resulting from family events and other gatherings.

“Until people buy into the science of social distancing and masks,” one person wrote, life won’t return to “pre-COVID.” She wondered if any thought was given to a possible spike in cases as a result of the gathering.

The event comes after Vanderslice alerted the community on the town website that four new coronavirus cases had been reported in Wilton by the state Department of Public Health from Aug. 19-20. That ups the number of cases that have been reported since March to 247.

To that end, another post brought up the possibility that if one of the girls had been in contact with a positive person recently, there’s a chance several of them might be positive as well. “Next week, those girls are going to go to school and put my kids at risk, and that in turn will put my family at risk,” she said.

The person who had originally posted the photo on her personal site, took the brunt of the anger by those who thought the behavior was reckless. She referred to previous instances of “rioting,” presumably where there were people who did not wear masks, “so it’s okay.”

A high school senior said although the hunt was disappointing, “all of the people involved are very smart and kind, they may have just had a lapse in judgment after being cooped up all summer … I want to have fun senior year as much as the next person, but the only way for that to be a possibility second semester is to be responsible now.”

Looking at it from another point of view, another person theorized it was likely the girls had been gathering together, perhaps in smaller groups, all summer. “It’s very likely that they all got it and it passed at some point without them realizing it, so their group isn’t really at risk of getting it (even though they can still spread it).”

That, he reasoned, would make them less likely to spread the illness. “Although they are being irresponsible by not wearing masks and not staying distanced, they are in a more safe and self-isolated friend group than people are suggesting.”