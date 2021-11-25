Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 5 HASSAN BARISE, Associated Press Nov. 25, 2021 Updated: Nov. 25, 2021 1:58 a.m.
1 of9 Security forces and rescue workers search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A large explosion outside a school in Somalia's capital on Thursday has killed at least five people, including students, witnesses said. The extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
The al-Qaida-linked group controls large parts of rural Somalia and continues to frustrate efforts at rebuilding the Horn of Africa nation after three decades of conflict.