Lang’s Pharmacy closes in Wilton and Weston

On Thursday, Feb. 13, letters were being removed from the Lang's Pharmacy building in Wilton and red signs were put up advising prescription customers to contact CVS Pharmacy. Lang's closed its pharmacies in Wilton and Weston on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

WILTON — Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton has closed it doors. Its last day of operation was Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Located at 28 Center Street in Wilton Center, Lang’s also closed its pharmacy in Weston.

The closings were sudden and unannounced. People calling Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton and Weston will get a recording saying it is now “CVS Pharmacy.”

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the doors to Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton were closed and letters on the building spelling out “Lang’s Pharmacy” were partially removed.

A red and white sign next to the front door says, “This pharmacy has closed. You may visit any CVS Pharmacy location to fill your next prescription.”

There has been no official announcement yet that Lang’s Pharmacy was sold to retail chain CVS Pharmacy.

Lang’s Pharmacy owners Frank Randazzo and Peter D’Aprile, and CVS Pharmacy retail headquarters could not be immediately reached for comment.

An independent pharmacy, Lang’s opened its Wilton location in March 2017. At that time, CVS was operating its store at 93 Old Ridgefield Road, just down the street from Lang’s.

Lang’s was known for giving customers personalized service, offering prescription medications and delivery service, and selling cosmetics and a wide variety of gift items.

In 2012, the original Lang’s Pharmacy in New Canaan, which had been in operation since the 1960s, closed its doors and was sold to Walgreen’s.

Lang’s Pharmacy in Wilton was a member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m sorry to see them go like this,” said the Chamber’s Executive Director Debra Hanson. “We are part of the concept of shopping local to protect our community and this is the opposite of that. Lang’s was a wonderful store and the people were nice. It will be missed,” she said.

