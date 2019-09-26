Landowners worry about impact of transmission line project

LUXEMBURG, Iowa (AP) — Some Iowa landowners are worried about sharing their property against their will with a proposed 345-kilovolt transmission line.

The $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project line would run about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wisconsin. It is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative. The Iowa portion would course about 14.25 miles (22.9 kilometers) through Dubuque and Clayton counties.

The project organizers have obtained voluntary easements on 45 of the 53 necessary Iowa properties and intend to use eminent domain on the remaining eight if landowner agreements aren't reached.

Luxemburg dairy farmer Michael Deutmeyer hasn't granted an easement, and he told the Telegraph Herald that he fears a line running through his property would harm its market value.

