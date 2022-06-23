Land valued at $20M to be returned to heirs of Black couple JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press June 23, 2022 Updated: June 23, 2022 5:30 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County supervisors have revealed financial details of a plan to return ownership of prime beachfront property to descendants of a Black couple who built a resort for African Americans but were stripped of the land in the 1920s.
The details are contained in a motion before the board on Tuesday that would complete transfer of the site once known as Bruce's Beach in the city of Manhattan Beach where the county's lifeguard training headquarters is now located.