HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — A new community forest will provide hiking and snowshoeing trails as well as a migration corridor for wildlife in Hanover.

The Trust for Public Land, the Hanover Conservancy and the town of Hanover recently announced the creation and permanent protection of the Mink Brook Community Forest. The 254-acre space will be owned by the town and will be accessible to about 35,000 people who live and work within three miles of the property near Dartmouth College.