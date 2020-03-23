Lamont spells out essential businesses, others to close tonight

As part of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” coronavirus awareness campaign, Gov. Ned Lamont issued Executive Order 7H on Sunday, requiring all non-essential businesses to close in Connecticut by 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

Lamont issued a list of the types of businesses deemed “essential” and can remain open under the order.

Among essential businesses are hospitals, doctor and dentist offices, supermarkets, laundries and dry cleaners, mailing and shipping firms, farms and farmers markets, hardware stores, and pet and pet supply shops.

The Dept. of Economic Community Development has issued the following guidance on essential businesses:

With respect to non-essential businesses and nonprofits, this guidance applies to each business location individually and is intended to assist businesses in determining whether they are an essential business and the steps they may take to request that designation.

The guidelines set forth here apply to places of business. Non-essential businesses may continue activities that are conducted off-site (e.g. a customer’s home) and/or by telecommuting or working from home.

Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 7J, issued on March 22, 2020, 1) non-essential retailers may be staffed on-site, provided that they may only offer remote ordering (e.g. phone, internet, mail, dropbox) and curb-side pick-up or delivery and 2) non-essential businesses and nonprofits to allow staff or third parties on site to the minimum extent necessary to provide security, maintenance and receipt of mail and packages. This includes, but is not limited to, auto, boat, bicycle, recreational vehicle, and all other vehicle sales, if conducted remotely.

To the extent possible, employees of Essential Businesses whose duties are not critical to an Essential Business function described below should telecommute or utilize any work from home procedures available to them.

1. Critical Infrastructure Sectors

Essential workers in the 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by the federal Department of Homeland Security. You can read more on the Department of Homeland Security's site here.

Healthcare/Public Health

Emergency Services - Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders

Food and Agriculture

Nuclear Reactors, Materials & Waste

Energy

Water and Wastewater

Transportation and Logistics

Other Community-Based Government Operations and Essential Functions

Critical Manufacturing

Financial Services

Chemical

Defense Industrial Base

Communications

Information Technology

Dams

Commercial Facilities

2. Healthcare and related operations

biotechnology therapies

consumer health products and services

doctor and dentist offices

elder care, including adult day care

health care plans and health care data

home health care workers or aides

hospitals

manufacturing, distributing, warehousing, and supplying of pharmaceuticals, including research and development

medical marijuana dispensaries and producers

medical supplies and equipment providers, including devices, diagnostics, services, and any other healthcare related supplies or services

medical wholesale and distribution

nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities

pharmacies

physical therapy and chiropractic offices

research and laboratory services, including testing and treatment of COVID-19

veterinary and animal health services

walk-in-care facilities

3. Infrastructure

airports/airlines

commercial trucking

dam maintenance and support

education-related functions at the primary, secondary or higher education level to provide support for students, including distribution of meal or faculty conducting e-learning

hotels and other places of accommodation

water and wastewater operations, systems and businesses

telecommunications and data centers

transportation infrastructure including bus, rail, for-hire vehicles and vehicle rentals, and garages

utilities including power generation, fuel supply, and transmission

4. All manufacturing and corresponding supply chains, including aerospace, agriculture and related support businesses

5. Retail

appliances, electronics, computers and telecom equipment

big-box stores or wholesale clubs, provided they also sell groceries, consumer health products, or operate a pharmacy

convenience stores

gas stations

grocery stores including all food and beverage retailers

guns and ammunition

hardware, paint, and building material stores, including home appliance sales/repair

liquor/package stores and manufacturer permittees

pharmacies

pet and pet supply stores

6. Food and Agriculture

farms and farmer's markets

food manufacturing, processing, storage, and distribution facilities

nurseries, garden centers and agriculture supply stores

restaurants/bars (provided compliance with all applicable executive orders is maintained)

7. Services

accounting and payroll services

animal shelters or animal care or management, including boarding, grooming, pet walking and pet sitting

auto supply, repair, towing, and service, including roadside assistance

bicycle repair and service

building cleaning and maintenance

child care services

critical operations support for financial institutions

financial advisors

financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, and check cashing services

funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries

insurance companies

laundromats/dry cleaning

legal and accounting services

mail and shipping services

marinas and marine repair and service

news and media

real estate transactions and related services, including residential leasing and renting

religious services (subject to Executive Order 7D limiting gatherings to 50 people)

storage for Essential Businesses

trash and recycling collection, hauling, and processing

warehouse/distribution, shipping, and fulfillment

8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Disadvantaged Populations

food banks

homeless shelters and congregate care facilities

human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support social service agencies

9. Construction

all skilled trades such as electricians, HVAC, and plumbers

general construction, both commercial and residential

other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes

planning, engineering, design, bridge inspection, and other construction support activities

10. Safety and Sanitation Services (including services necessary to secure and maintain non-essential workplaces):

building cleaners or janitors

building code enforcement

disinfection

doormen

emergency management and response

fire prevention and response

general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor

home-related services, including real estate transactions, closings, appraisals, and moving services

landscaping services

law enforcement

outdoor maintenance, including pool service

pest control services

state marshals

11. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including:

billboard leasing and maintenance

child care services

essential government services

government owned or leased buildings

information technology and information security

logistics

technology support

12. Defense

defense and national security-related business and operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government

Requesting Designation

If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an Essential Business.

Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function as described above, should ONLY be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.

To request designation as an Essential Business, please click here.

In addition, any business that only has a single occupant/employee (e.g. attendant) is deemed exempt and need not submit a request to be designated as an Essential Business.

If you have further questions submit them to DECD at decd.covid19@ct.gov.

