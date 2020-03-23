Lamont spells out essential businesses, others to close tonight
As part of the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” coronavirus awareness campaign, Gov. Ned Lamont issued Executive Order 7H on Sunday, requiring all non-essential businesses to close in Connecticut by 8 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
Lamont issued a list of the types of businesses deemed “essential” and can remain open under the order.
Among essential businesses are hospitals, doctor and dentist offices, supermarkets, laundries and dry cleaners, mailing and shipping firms, farms and farmers markets, hardware stores, and pet and pet supply shops.
The Dept. of Economic Community Development has issued the following guidance on essential businesses:
With respect to non-essential businesses and nonprofits, this guidance applies to each business location individually and is intended to assist businesses in determining whether they are an essential business and the steps they may take to request that designation.
The guidelines set forth here apply to places of business. Non-essential businesses may continue activities that are conducted off-site (e.g. a customer’s home) and/or by telecommuting or working from home.
Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order 7J, issued on March 22, 2020, 1) non-essential retailers may be staffed on-site, provided that they may only offer remote ordering (e.g. phone, internet, mail, dropbox) and curb-side pick-up or delivery and 2) non-essential businesses and nonprofits to allow staff or third parties on site to the minimum extent necessary to provide security, maintenance and receipt of mail and packages. This includes, but is not limited to, auto, boat, bicycle, recreational vehicle, and all other vehicle sales, if conducted remotely.
To the extent possible, employees of Essential Businesses whose duties are not critical to an Essential Business function described below should telecommute or utilize any work from home procedures available to them.
1. Critical Infrastructure Sectors
Essential workers in the 16 critical infrastructure sectors defined by the federal Department of Homeland Security. You can read more on the Department of Homeland Security's site here.
Healthcare/Public Health
Emergency Services - Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders
Food and Agriculture
Nuclear Reactors, Materials & Waste
Energy
Water and Wastewater
Transportation and Logistics
Other Community-Based Government Operations and Essential Functions
Critical Manufacturing
Financial Services
Chemical
Defense Industrial Base
Communications
Information Technology
Dams
Commercial Facilities
2. Healthcare and related operations
biotechnology therapies
consumer health products and services
doctor and dentist offices
elder care, including adult day care
health care plans and health care data
home health care workers or aides
hospitals
manufacturing, distributing, warehousing, and supplying of pharmaceuticals, including research and development
medical marijuana dispensaries and producers
medical supplies and equipment providers, including devices, diagnostics, services, and any other healthcare related supplies or services
medical wholesale and distribution
nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities
pharmacies
physical therapy and chiropractic offices
research and laboratory services, including testing and treatment of COVID-19
veterinary and animal health services
walk-in-care facilities
3. Infrastructure
airports/airlines
commercial trucking
dam maintenance and support
education-related functions at the primary, secondary or higher education level to provide support for students, including distribution of meal or faculty conducting e-learning
hotels and other places of accommodation
water and wastewater operations, systems and businesses
telecommunications and data centers
transportation infrastructure including bus, rail, for-hire vehicles and vehicle rentals, and garages
utilities including power generation, fuel supply, and transmission
4. All manufacturing and corresponding supply chains, including aerospace, agriculture and related support businesses
5. Retail
appliances, electronics, computers and telecom equipment
big-box stores or wholesale clubs, provided they also sell groceries, consumer health products, or operate a pharmacy
convenience stores
gas stations
grocery stores including all food and beverage retailers
guns and ammunition
hardware, paint, and building material stores, including home appliance sales/repair
liquor/package stores and manufacturer permittees
pharmacies
pet and pet supply stores
6. Food and Agriculture
farms and farmer's markets
food manufacturing, processing, storage, and distribution facilities
nurseries, garden centers and agriculture supply stores
restaurants/bars (provided compliance with all applicable executive orders is maintained)
7. Services
accounting and payroll services
animal shelters or animal care or management, including boarding, grooming, pet walking and pet sitting
auto supply, repair, towing, and service, including roadside assistance
bicycle repair and service
building cleaning and maintenance
child care services
critical operations support for financial institutions
financial advisors
financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, and check cashing services
funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemeteries
insurance companies
laundromats/dry cleaning
legal and accounting services
mail and shipping services
marinas and marine repair and service
news and media
real estate transactions and related services, including residential leasing and renting
religious services (subject to Executive Order 7D limiting gatherings to 50 people)
storage for Essential Businesses
trash and recycling collection, hauling, and processing
warehouse/distribution, shipping, and fulfillment
8. Providers of Basic Necessities to Disadvantaged Populations
food banks
homeless shelters and congregate care facilities
human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support social service agencies
9. Construction
all skilled trades such as electricians, HVAC, and plumbers
general construction, both commercial and residential
other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure or for emergency repair and safety purposes
planning, engineering, design, bridge inspection, and other construction support activities
10. Safety and Sanitation Services (including services necessary to secure and maintain non-essential workplaces):
building cleaners or janitors
building code enforcement
disinfection
doormen
emergency management and response
fire prevention and response
general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor
home-related services, including real estate transactions, closings, appraisals, and moving services
landscaping services
law enforcement
outdoor maintenance, including pool service
pest control services
state marshals
11. Vendors that provide essential services or products, including logistics and technology support, child care, and services needed to ensure the continuing operation of government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public including:
billboard leasing and maintenance
child care services
essential government services
government owned or leased buildings
information technology and information security
logistics
technology support
12. Defense
defense and national security-related business and operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government
Requesting Designation
If the function of your business is not listed above, but you believe that it is essential or it is an entity providing essential services or functions, you may request designation as an Essential Business.
Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function as described above, should ONLY be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.
To request designation as an Essential Business, please click here.
In addition, any business that only has a single occupant/employee (e.g. attendant) is deemed exempt and need not submit a request to be designated as an Essential Business.
If you have further questions submit them to DECD at decd.covid19@ct.gov.
