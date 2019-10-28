Lamont hopes to get "final feedback" on transportation plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says he's meeting privately with legislative leaders all week to discuss his preliminary transportation plan.

Lamont said Monday he hopes to get "final feedback" from lawmakers on his latest proposal and predicts "we'll have some pretty good news by the end of this week."

Lamont is expected to offer up a retooled transportation improvement plan that focuses on improving 10 to 15 major traffic chokepoints on major highways. This comes after the General Assembly showed little enthusiasm for his earlier proposal that called for about 50 tolls on Interstates 84, 91, 95 and parts of Route 15.

Lamont also says he and legislative leaders also must decide how much bonding should be dedicated to transportation improvements. Lawmakers adjourned in June without passing a borrowing package.