Lamont congratulates Wilton's Weir Farm on new National Historic Park status J.D. Freda June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 6:29 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont congratulated Wilton’s Weir Farm for its new designation as a National Historic Park.
Friends of Weir Farm President Judy Wander spoke of the park’s history and how it has evolved over the years.
The Weir studio, Weir Farm National Historic Site and home of American Impressionism.
A modest group of local and state elected officials gathered at Wilton’s Weir Farm on Friday afternoon to celebrate its new designation as a National Historic Park.
Just a few hundred feet beyond the lectern and the eclectic group of representatives stood a woman in front of an easel, partaking in an “en plen air,” or outdoor painting on the warm Wilton afternoon.