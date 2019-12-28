Lafayette kids 'shop with a cop' just in time for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, La (AP) — Cpl. Thomas Babineaux pushed a red shopping cart with one hand through toy aisles at Target while holding hands with 5-year-old Ronquail Ollison Jr.

They were looking for Spider-Man toys — R.J.'s favorite.

"He's a super hero!" the little boy explained.

R.J. was one of 63 kids who got to "Shop with a Cop" Monday (Dec. 23) through a new partnership between Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Lafayette Crime Stoppers and Target.

Kids get to pick the gifts at no cost. Crime Stoppers donated the money and did not want to disclose the amount.

"It's enough for each child to have a lot to spend," said Marc Mouton, a member of the Crime Stoppers' Board of Directors. “The joy is in the giving. That's what it's all about.”

Children were nominated by their school resource officers, who joined fellow officers to help shop.

"We assist (with the shopping). I assume that means we push the cart," Dep. Trung Tran, SRO at Broadmoor Elementary, said with a laugh.

It also meant keeping a running total of the cost as kids dropped items into carts, some adding it up on their phones.

Ja'Naveya Porter, 8, chose a Nickelodeon slime-making kit as her first item, and excitement was all over her face. She was a little shy putting it in the cart, but warmed up as she got to the Barbie aisle.

She really loves Barbies, she said.

"I nominated her because she's had a lot of improvements from last year," Cpl. Chris Wright said. “Sometimes kids need an extra boost. We can't just get on them when they do something wrong. We need to encourage them when they do right.”

Babineaux felt the same way about R.J. It had been tough adjusting to the new environment of school when he entered pre-kindergarten. But he's made strides.

"He's been improving," Babineaux said. “I'm proud of him.”

Some shopped for their families, too. Chloe Batiste, 11, picked out a makeup organizer for her big sister and a decorative hand towel for her grandmother while shopping with LPD Dep. Chief Reggie Thomas, who also attends her church.

Monday's shopping trip marks the start of a new annual tradition in Lafayette, according to Lafayette Police. Target puts on such Heroes and Helpers events at stores across the country through similar partnerships.

"There's nothing more joyous than seeing a kid happy," said Heather Broussard, director of the Louisiana Avenue store. “Target's about giving.”

The officers also see it as an opportunity to deepen relationships with their students and the community.

"We want to get kids the right perception of police," Tran said.

Target wants that, too.

"Seeing the interaction between law enforcement and young community is great," said Jeffrey Harris, loss prevention technician for this store. “Target has the opportunity to just be a part of it.”