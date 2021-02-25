Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in LA STEFANIE DAZIO, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 1:22 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Saul Loeb(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File) Saul Loeb/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - This June 28, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga performing in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, hosted by Pride Live and iHeartMedia in New York. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - Lady Gaga, winner of the award for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Officials say Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery. Los Angeles police are seeking two suspects, thought it’s not known if both were armed, in connection with the Wednesday night shooting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of the singer's French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said.
The dog walker was shot once Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division. The man was walking three of Lady Gaga's dogs at the time but one escaped.