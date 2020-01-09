LL Bean's HQ staying put in town where retailer was founded

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — The L.L. Bean headquarters is staying put in the Maine community where the mail-order company was founded, after the company considered alternative locations to expand its corporate headquarters.

The company disclosed at a Town Council meeting this week that it intends to renovate and expand its corporate headquarters in Freeport after reviewing options that included locations in other towns.

“As any organization does with a project of this scale and size, we did our due diligence in understanding what locations and facilities may best serve our needs. A part of that process was casting a wide net," said spokeswoman Carolyn Beem.

"We’re excited and committed to remaining in Freeport, and are thankful for the strong partnership we have with the town and community,” she said.

Leon Leonwood Bean created the mail-order company in Freeport in 1912. The company's current headquarters was originally designed as a warehouse and factory. A second floor will be added to the building to double the size of the headquarters.

The company's 1 million-square-foot warehouse and distribution center will remain at a separate location in another part of Freeport.