LGBTQ group endorses New Mexico congressional candidate

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A national organization devoted to electing LGBTQ candidates to public office has endorsed an openly gay contender in the race for New Mexico's northern congressional district.

The LGBTQ Victory fund announced Thursday its endorsement of John Blair of Santa Fe in a crowded Democratic primary field for the open seat in 2020.

Blair served at the U.S. Interior Department under President Obama, and was part of team that helped create the Stonewall National Monument to civil rights in commemoration of a 1969 uprising of New York's gay community.

Openly gay politicians in New Mexico include Republican Española Mayor Javier Sánchez and Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics.

Blair is running against a crowded field of contenders to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján of Nambé as he runs for U.S. Senate.