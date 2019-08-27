LAPD releases video of hit-and-run in search for driver

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has released graphic video showing a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a bicyclist last week.

The LAPD said Monday investigators hope someone can help them identify the driver of the pickup truck seen in the footage from Aug. 22 in Boyle Heights.

The video shows the white truck slamming into the bicyclist, who flips through the air and lands in the street. The pickup drives around the bike and speeds away.

The truck is described as a full-sized Chevrolet or GMC model from between 2011 and 2018. Officials say it has black rims and a black bed cover.

The bicyclist was hospitalized in stable condition.

A reward of up to $50,000 is offered to anyone able to provide information leading to an arrest and conviction.