LA prosecutor files charges in May explosion that injured 12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles city attorney has filed dozens of criminal charges alleging fire code and safety violations against the owner of a building that exploded in the city's downtown and injured 12 firefighters, officials announced Friday.

The owner of the building faces up to to 68 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted, City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a statement. The city attorney can only file misdemeanor charges, not felonies.

A thunderous explosion rocked the building, which housed a vape and marijuana accessories wholesaler, during the massive fire in May. Firefighters on the roof scrambled down ladders through the blaze, with their protective coats aflame.

Some ran out onto sidewalks, where they tore off their burning yellow gear, including melted helmets. The wall of flames shot out the building and burned seats inside a fire truck across the street.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.