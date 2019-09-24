LA considers limits on where homeless can camp

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A proposal to restrict where homeless people may camp around Los Angeles drew protest at a City Council meeting from demonstrators who fear the rules would criminalize homelessness.

Councilmembers began discussion Tuesday on proposed changes to the city's code that would prevent people from sleeping near sensitive areas such as schools, or blocking right-of-ways like driveways and loading docks.

During public comment, opponents voiced concerns that the restrictions would send the message that homeless people are dangerous. The meeting was briefly halted as demonstrators chanted "shame on you."

A motion to consider the changes was submitted in July.

Last week, President Donald Trump visited California and blamed the state's homelessness crisis on "liberal" policies.

The council took no action and promised further discussion on the issue.