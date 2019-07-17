Kristine Lilly returns home to talk to fans

U.S. soccer star Kristine Lilly returned to her hometown of Wilton this week and talked with fans on July 16 at Wilton Library. A Wilton High School graduate, Lilly is an Olympic and World Cup winner with the United States women’s national soccer team.

She dropped by the library to promote her book, “Powerhouse: 13 Teamwork Tactics that Build Excellence and Unrivaled Success.” Written with Dr. John Gillis, Jr., and Dr. Lynette Gillis, the book takes soccer-based strategies and applies them to business and everyday life.

She’s also in town for the first session of the Kristine Lilly Soccer Academy that began on Monday, July 15, and runs through Thursday, July 18.

A midfielder, Lilly played for the women’s national team for 23 years, winning the World Cup in 1991 and 1998 and Olympic gold medals in 1996 and 2004.