Kresge to award grants to improve Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT (AP) — The Kresge Foundation is looking for Detroit-based block clubs, community development corporations and other nonprofits to share at least $1.5 million for projects that improve the quality of life in city neighborhoods.

Kresge Innovative Projects: Detroit has awarded 99 grants totaling more than $10 million since 2015.

Grants of up to $35,000 are available for planning. Up to $150,000 is available for implementing projects that engage residents and reflect their priorities. Awards of $20,000 are available for smaller organizations that want assistance to assess neighborhood needs, to brainstorm possibilities and develop materials for future applications by the program.

Detroit Program managing director Wendy Lewis says the program is one of the foundation's "most important tools to make sure the city's revitalization reaches neighborhoods."

Applications are open through Dec. 6.