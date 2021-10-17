Center-right parties lead in Kosovo's municipal vote Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 3:55 p.m.
1 of20 Kosovars wait to cast their ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A man and woman cast their ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Vetevendosje Party (VV), candidate for mayor, Arben Vitia, casts his ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 Kosovo Democratic League (LDK), candidate for mayor, Perparim Rama, casts his ballot at a polling station in Pristina Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Kosovo Democratic Party (PDK) candidate for mayor, Uran Ismaili, flanked by his wife Arizona Ismaili, left, casts his ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti casts his ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 A woman holds her ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 A man casts his ballot at a polling station in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina’s city hall. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 People wait in line at a polling station in a northern Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Voting in the north populated with a predominantly ethnic Serb minority attracts much attention following two incidents in the last two months soaring tensions between Kosovo and Serbia - earlier this week Kosovo police clashed with ethnic Serbs during an anti-smuggling operation, and last month an issue over vehicle license plates was resolved only after mediation from the European Union and the United States. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 People wait in line at a polling station in northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina’s city hall. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 People look on a list for names voters at a polling station in the northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina’s city hall. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 People wait in line at a polling station in the northern, Serb-dominated part of ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Voting in the north populated with a predominantly ethnic Serb minority attracts much attention following two incidents in the last two months soaring tensions between Kosovo and Serbia - earlier this week Kosovo police clashed with ethnic Serbs during an anti-smuggling operation, and last month an issue over vehicle license plates was resolved only after mediation from the European Union and the United States. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 A man casts his ballot at a polling station in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Kosovo is holding municipal elections Sunday in which the eight-month-old leftwing governing party aims at capturing the capital Pristina's city hall. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Center-right opposition parties in Kosovo were leading in Sunday's municipal election but runoffs will still be needed to decide half of the winners, according to early results.
About 1.9 million voters in the small Balkan nation were electing mayors for 38 municipalities and about 1,000 town hall lawmakers. Election officials said preliminary turnout was 42.5%, slightly less than four years ago.